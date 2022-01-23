Loeb becomes oldest winner of WRC round in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AP) — Frenchman Sebastien Loeb became the oldest driver to win a world championship rally as he claimed his 80th overall win, the eighth in Monte Carlo. Loeb will turn 48 next month. He won ahead of another French driver, bitter rival Sebastien Ogier, who suffered a puncture near the end of the four-day race that destroyed his chances of victory. Ogier had a lead of almost half a minute over Loeb at the start of Sunday’s penultimate stage in his Toyota GR Yaris but a front left puncture allowed Loeb to retake the lead he had relinquished the previous day.