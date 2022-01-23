Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games. Her training drained the family’s budget but financial support from sponsors allowed her to train in Austria and Italy last year. Getting to the Olympics was one of her dreams and she says “now all is becoming reality.”