Pegula’s sports align ahead of Australian Open quarterfinals

By BRUCE MATTHEWS

Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The timing for Jessica Pegula’s run to the Australian Open quarterfinals has even accommodated another of her sporting passions. Pegula has been able to plan preparation around watching the Buffalo Bills in an NFL divisional play-off game in Kansas City. The Bills, owned by Pegula’s parents, play the Chiefs mid-morning local time in Melbourne, and she’ll settle in with her sister to watch it on TV. “It will be easy. I’ll just wake up tomorrow, get to watch the game, then practice afterwards,” Pegula said. The American even signed the courtside TV camera lens after her third-round singles victory with a note that read: “Bills you’re next.”