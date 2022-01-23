Wagner brothers combine for 41 points as Magic beat Bulls

By JOHN DENTON

Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 23 points, younger brother Franz Wagner added 18 and the Orlando Magic defeated the short-handed Chicago Bulls 114-95 on Sunday. Orlando ended a nine-game home losing streak. DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 41 points for the Bulls, who lost a second straight game and their fifth consecutive time on the road. Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for an Orlando team that led by as much as 20 points in the second half and had to withstand a third-quarter run by the Bulls.