Brandon Tanev taking on new role with Kraken during recovery

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Brandon Tanev is out for the season with a serious knee injury but the Seattle Kraken are finding ways to keep one of the team’s most popular players involved in strengthening the connection with fans in the new NHL market. The Kraken have announced Tanev will be taking on an outreach role with the team while continuing his recovery from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Tanev doesn’t seem to have an official title, but “ambassador” might be the best description. His role could include stopping in at a youth hockey clinic or jumping on a virtual meeting with season-ticket holders.