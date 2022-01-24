Break is timely for crisis-hit Borussia Mönchengladbach

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — The Bundesliga’s international break has come at just the right time for beleaguered Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Adi Hütter. Hütter’s team is going through a crisis of form when it should be pushing for European qualification. Gladbach’s 2-1 loss at home to Union Berlin on Saturday was the team’s seventh defeat in nine games across all competitions. It came just days after it was knocked out of the German Cup in a meek performance against second-division Hannover. Gladbach next faces potentially decisive games against Arminia Bielefeld and Augsburg before a clash against former coach Marco Rose’s Borussia Dortmund team on Feb. 20.