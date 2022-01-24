Penguins’ Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg’s Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Jets. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals and nine assists in 40 games this season. He has been an important part of Pittsburgh’s NHL-best penalty-killing unit and centers the Penguins’ fourth line.