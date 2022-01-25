Auburn survives scare from Missouri in first game at No. 1

By JOE WALLJASPER

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — No. 1 Auburn survived a scare from Missouri, winning 55-54 in the program’s first-ever game as the nation’s top-ranked team. K.D. Johnson scored 17 points, including five straight within the final 90 seconds. He converted a three-point play with 1:29 remaining to put Auburn ahead 53-51, then added a layup with 45 seconds left for a four-point advantage, and the Tigers held on from there. Walker Kessler had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Auburn, which shot 30% from the field. Javon Pickett led Missouri with 17 points, and Jaron Coleman added 10.