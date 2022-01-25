Ayala, Russell backcourt dooms Rutgers in Maryland win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored a season-high 23 points and Eric Ayala scored 22 and the two combined to bury 10 3-pointers to help Maryland past Rutgers 68-60. Ayala’s layup started a 19-3 first-half run that lasted eight minutes. Maryland went to halftime with a 38-26 lead on the strength of 53.8% shooting. Ayala finished 5 for 8 and Russell 5 for 9 from deep. Russell entered Wednesday’s game just 2 for 14 from 3-point in his last five games. Baker and Ron Harper Jr. scored 16 points apiece for Rutgers