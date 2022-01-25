Collins, Swiatek advance to Australian Open semifinals

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Seventh-seeded Iga Swiatek has rallied to beat 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 and move into an Australian Open semifinal against Danielle Collins. The 20-year-old, 2020 French Open winner took 3 hours in temperatures reaching 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) to secure her spot in the final four. Collins had a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Alize Cornet in the opening match on Day 10 on Rod Laver Arena. She joins fellow American Madison Keys in Thursday’s semifinals. Keys will play top-ranked Ash Barty for a spot in the Australian Open final.