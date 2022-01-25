Ennis’ hat trick is all Ottawa needs vs. Buffalo in 5-0 win

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tyler Ennis had a hat trick to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton also scored for Ottawa, while Matt Murray made 32 saves for his third win of the season and 14th career shutout. The win came at a cost: Batherson went hard into the boards late in the first period and did not return. Dylan Gambrel also suffered an upper-body injury. This was the first of a four-game homestand for the Senators, who continue to play without fans.