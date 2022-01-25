Pavelski leads Stars past Devils 5-1 for 4th straight win

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists, and the Dallas Stars extended their winning streak to four games with a 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Roope Hintz scored for the fourth straight game and rookie Jacob Peterson got his eighth goal as Dallas swept its four-game road trip. Braden Holtby made 36 saves to improve his career mark against New Jersey to 18-4-3. Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa added an empty-net goal after taking a pass from Pavelski. Jesper Bratt scored for the Devils.