Texas jumps out early, cruises past TCU 73-50

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Timmy Allen scored 16 points to lead four in double figures as Texas cruised to a 73-50 victory over TCU. Texas (15-5, 5-3 Big 12), which fell out of the AP Top 25 poll after being ranked 23rd last week, has won six straight and 23 of the last 30 meetings against TCU (13-4, 3-3). Courtney Ramey added 14 points for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones had 12 points and Marcus Carr 11. Mike Miles scored 14 points for TCU. Emanuel Miller had 13 points. The Longhorns shot nearly 50% in the first half while building a 43-23 advantage.