Blackhawks to consider candidates from outside hockey for GM

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks are taking an unusual approach to their search for their next general manager and plan to make a decision before the NHL trade deadline in March. Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz says the interview process will include candidates “both inside and outside of hockey.” Wirtz and President of Business Operations Jaime Faulkner will lead the interview process, with help from an advisory group. Interim GM Kyle Davidson will interview for the position, and Wirtz says Davidson “will continue to have full autonomy of hockey decisions in the meantime.”