Bynum’s 3-pointer lifts No. 17 Providence over No. 21 Xavier

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Bynum’s 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted No. 17 Providence to a 65-62 victory over No. 21 Xavier. Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points Wednesday night while helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season. Paul Scruggs led Xavier with 16 points and hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum’s game-winner. Providence has won 12 of 13.