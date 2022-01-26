Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise’s single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. Indiana was led by Goga Bitdaze and rookie Isaiah Jackson, who both scored 17 points.