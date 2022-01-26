Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray’s record, top Spurs 118-110

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double that tied a Spurs franchise record by beating San Antonio 118-110. Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fourth straight victory over the Spurs. Desmond Bane added 20 points in his return from a three-game absence. Murray had 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to match David Robinson’s team mark. Devin Vassell had 20 points off the bench for the Spurs, who have lost nine of 12.