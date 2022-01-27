Bengals’ patience pays off as Taylor delivers a playoff team

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals’ patience with coach Zac Taylor has paid off. The third-year coach turned it around after two dismal seasons and now has the Bengals one step from the Super Bowl. The first-time head coach was 6-25-1 in his first two years, and owner Mike Brown made it clear before the season that it was time to see results. The confidence in Taylor was rewarded with an AFC North title and two playoff wins that have the Bengals one game away from their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.