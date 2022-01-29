Jarett Andretti fulfills father’s goal to get team to Rolex

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jarett Andretti and his father had a goal to build a race team that would one day race at the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He achieved their dream Saturday when Andretti Autosport started its first ever Rolex and Jarett was behind the wheel. It took a little over three years to get the team into North America’s most prestigious sports car race. The checkered flag falls Sunday on the two-year anniversary of John Andretti’s death from colon cancer.