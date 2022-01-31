Arizona State hires Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has hired veteran NFL and college assistant coach Glenn Thomas as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced Thomas’ hiring three days after offensive coordinator Zak Hill resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations. Thomas has coached for more than 20 years, including seven years with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. He spent four years as an offensive assistant with Atlanta and three working with Pro Bowler Matt Ryan as quarterbacks coach.