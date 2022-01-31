‘I want to jump’: Growing Olympic ski jumpers starts young

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Only one American ski jumper has ever won an Olympic medal and it dates to the very first Winter Games in 1924. USA Nordic is pushing to change that and backs more than 30 clubs across the country trying to teach youngsters to take to the sport. One of those is the Norge Ski Club about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. Three men who trained at the club are going to the Olympics in China.