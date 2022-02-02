Barcelona signs striker Aubameyang after Arsenal exit

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was released by Arsenal for nothing but now has a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($113 million) after joining Barcelona. The Gabon striker’s Arsenal contract that ran through June 2023 was terminated this week after the north London club decided to cut ties with the player. It follows a series of disciplinary issues with one of the club’s highest earners who was stripped of the captaincy in December. Barcelona now says that Aubameyang will be signing contract until June 30, 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023.