Christian Pulisic benched as US makes 7 changes vs Honduras

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Christian Pulisic was benched as U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed seven starters for a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in chilly St. Paul, where the temperature at kickoff was forecast for 3-4 degrees (minus-16 Celsius). A wind chill of about minus-14 was predicted. Right back Reggie Cannon, central defender Walker Zimmmerman, midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Jordan Morris, Luca de la Torre and Tim Weah, and forward Ricardo Pepi entered the starting lineup. The holdovers were goalkeeper Matt Turner, defender Miles Robinson, left back Antonee Robinson and midfielder Weston McKennie.