Jazz complete season sweep over Denver, 108-104

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Trent Forrest had career highs of 18 points and eight assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 108-104 victory over the Denver Nuggets. Mike Conley scored 17 points for Utah. Rudy Gay, Royce O’Neale, and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 15 points apiece. Six Jazz players scored in double figures. Utah won for just the third time in 14 games. The Jazz swept the season series against the Nuggets. Bryn Forbes scored 26 points to lead Denver. Monte Morris added 15 points, Will Barton scored 14 and Davon Reed 13 for the Nuggets.