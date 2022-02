TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Mike Macdonald is back “home” with the Baltimore Ravens. He was hired as Baltimore’s new defensive coordinator after a year at Michigan. Macdonald replaces Don Martindale, who was fired after four seasons. Macdonald started his career as an intern with the Ravens and spent seven years in Baltimore, serving most recently as the linebackers coach from 2018-20.