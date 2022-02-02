Mintz has 21 points, No. 5 Kentucky beats Vanderbilt 77-70

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a 3-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and No. 5 Kentucky overcame nearly blowing a double-digit lead to survive Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive victory. The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Oscar Tshiebwe followed Scotty Pippen Jr.’s basket with three free throws before TyTy Washington Jr.’s jumper off made it 69-57. Mintz added two free throws as Kentucky earned its 11th consecutive series victory over the Commodores. Pippen had 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky, making 11 of 23 from the field.