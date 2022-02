HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Moffatt had a career-high 24 points as Colgate beat Bucknell 83-69. Moffatt made 6 of 9 shots from 3-point range for the Raiders (10-11, 6-2 Patriot League). Jack Ferguson had 16 points and six rebounds. Xander Rice had 18 points for the Bison (5-18, 2-9).