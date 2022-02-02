Olympian’s tearful video in isolation gets fast attention

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Belgian skeleton racer Kim Meylemans was permitted to enter one of the Olympic villages early Thursday, a move that came hours after she tearfully turned to social media and detailed how upset she was about being in isolation over virus concerns. Meylemans tested positive for COVID-19 upon her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, which meant she had to enter isolation and return several negative tests before being cleared to move into the Yanqing Olympic Village. She thought that was happening Wednesday and boarded an ambulance for what she thought was a ride to that village.