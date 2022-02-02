TSU: Jackson State withdraws from Southern Heritage Classic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s president says Jackson State’s decision to withdraw from the Southern Heritage Classic “insensitive and irresponsible.” President Glenda Glover issued a statement Wednesday saying Tennessee State learned of Jackson State’s decision through a national scheduler. Glover says it’s even more disappointing that there was no discussion or courtesy call with three years left on the current contract. The only reference to the 2022 schedule currently on the Jackson State athletics website is a mention that the 2022 schedule will be released Monday. The Southern Heritage Classic has been played in Memphis at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium since 1990.