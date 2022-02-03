Florida stuns No. 7 Lady Vols for 5th win in 59 meetings

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiki Smith scored 25 points, Nina Rickards added 16 and Florida stunned No. 7 Tennessee 84-59, giving the Gators their fifth victory in 59 meetings between the teams. It was Florida’s biggest win in the series. None of the previous four had been by more than nine points. Zippy Broughton chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Gators, who have become one of college basketball’s biggest surprises following abuse allegations that ended with former coach Cam Newbauer’s resignation in mid-July. Alexus Dye led Tennessee with 10 points and six rebounds.