Kilde fastest in 2nd downhill training session at Olympics

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde posted the fastest time in the second men’s downhill training session of the Beijing Olympics. The Norwegian raced through strong winds as the skiers tested the Rock course for the second time. Max Franz of Austria was 0.06 seconds behind in second and Broderick Thompson of Canada was 0.20 behind in third. Kilde’s main challengers for the gold medal are expected to be Swiss skiers Beat Feuz and Marco Odermatt. Feuz was almost a second slower than Kilde. Odermatt was more than two seconds off the pace.