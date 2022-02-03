Team Penske to be first with an electric truck at the track

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Team Penske will make history at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend when it becomes the first NASCAR team to use an all-electric truck to get its car to the track. The No. 2 Ford set to be driven by rookie Austin Cindric in the exhibition Busch Light Clash was loaded Thursday into a trailer at Penske Truck Leasing in Ontario. It will be pulled by Freightliner’s eCascadia tractor the roughly 50 miles to the Coliseum. It marks the first time in NASCAR history an electric truck will be used by a team at an official venue.