Ravens still trying to reach a new deal with Lamar Jackson

TODD KARPOVICH

Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Ravens are working under Lamar Jackson’s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension. Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of news conference held by Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta. Jackson was the NFL MVP in 2019 and is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season. DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended. Jackson’s contract was one of several issues DeCosta addressed in his first news conference since the season ended.