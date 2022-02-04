UCLA player arrested after allegedly spitting at Arizona fan

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — University of Arizona police say UCLA men’s basketball player Mac Etienne has been arrested and cited on suspicion of misdemeanor assault after he appeared to spit toward a fan after the Bruins lost to Pac-12 rival Arizona. Local media outlets reported that fans jeered UCLA players Thursday night as they left the playing floor in Tucson for their locker room. A police spokesman says Etienne was allowed to go to the locker room and was then arrested, cited and released. A UCLA spokesman says officials are aware of the alleged incident and are reviewing it. He says UCLA “is committed to and expects the highest level of sportsmanship.”