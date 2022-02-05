Grand Canyon defeats California Baptist 56-50

PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points as Grand Canyon won its ninth consecutive home game, beating California Baptist 56-50. Holland Woods had 11 points for Grand Canyon (16-5, 6-3 Western Athletic Conference). Taeshon Cherry added 10 points. Gabe McGlothan had 10 points and eight rebounds. Sean Miller-Moore had a career-high 12 rebounds plus six points. Daniel Akin had 11 points for the Lancers (12-11, 2-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Ty Rowell added 10 points. Chance Hunter had six rebounds.