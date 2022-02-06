Aussies curlers out of Olympics, back in, then win 1st game

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Tahli Gill and her Australian mixed doubles curling teammate Dean Hewitt thought they were out of the Beijing Olympics after getting a devastating phone call that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Another call came a few hours later. They were back in. They barely had enough time to grab their uniforms out of their packed bags, jump in a cab and get from the Olympic Village to the Ice Cube for a game against Switzerland. Gill then threw the takeout shot that resulted in a three-ender that helped them beat Switzerland 9-6 for the Aussies’ first victory.