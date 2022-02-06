Blackhawks fire AHL trainer after alleged sexual harassment

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks fired a longtime minor-league trainer in November after he was accused of sexual harassment. The Blackhawks say the alleged harassment by Rockford IceHogs trainer D.J. Jones occurred in 2014. The allegations were reported to the Blackhawks on Oct. 27. That was one day after the team released a report by an outside law firm that found the NHL team mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player in 2010. ESPN was the first to report on the accusations against Jones. Jones was in his 16th season with the IceHogs of the American Hockey League.