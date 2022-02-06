Returner among several feeling very lucky this Super Bowl

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

Trent Taylor missed the Super Bowl in Miami with San Francisco with a foot injury that cost him the entire 2019 season. Now the wide receiver has a rare second chance with Cincinnati. And yes it means so very much. Taylor says he knows players can finish long careers without ever playing in the Super Bowl. He didn’t know if he would ever get another chance himself. He also knows he’ll be returning punts and kicks for the Bengals. Taylor is one of several players feeling very lucky in this Super Bowl.