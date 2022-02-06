Mané beats Salah as Senegal wins its 1st African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Senegal has won its first African Cup by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout. Sadio Mané scored the winning spot kick to start the celebrations and make up for missing a penalty in the seventh minute of the game. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time. Senegal had lost two finals previously, including at the last African Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019. Mané was left inconsolable after that loss. This time he delivered the winning moment. Mané’s Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah of Egypt was in tears at the end and he has now lost in two African Cup finals. Mané raced off to joyously celebrate with teammates but also returned to spend some time consoling Salah.