England names Collingwood as coach for West Indies tests

LONDON (AP) — Former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood has been named as the team’s interim head coach for the three-match test tour of the West Indies next month. Assistant coach Collingwood takes over from Chris Silverwood who was fired last week following England’s 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia. Collingwood is currently taking a break in Barbados but will join up with the players when they arrive in Antigua on February 25. He says, “I am genuinely excited to be leading the test team for the tour of the Caribbean. I can’t wait to get started.”