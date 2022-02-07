Herrmann wins Olympic gold in biathlon’s individual race

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Denise Herrmann missed only one of 20 shots in the women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon race at the Beijing Olympics and took gold. The former Olympic cross-country skier won the race in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds. Herrmann won bronze in cross-country at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Herrmann says “I’m super proud that I have two medals in two kinds of sports.” Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her last shot and took silver. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway missed two shots and settled for bronze. One penalty minute is added to a biathletes overall time for each miss.