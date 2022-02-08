Brazilian team Palmeiras reaches final of Club World Cup

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South American champions Palmeiras have reached the final of the Club World Cup by defeating African winners Al Ahly 2-0. Raphael Veiga and Dudu scored for the Brazilian club. It will play for the title on Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Champions League winner Chelsea and Asian champion Al Hilal. Palmeiras and Chelsea entered the seven-team competition in the semifinals. Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal reached the last four by defeating United Arab Emirates champion Al Jazira 6-1 on Sunday. Egypt’s Al Ahly had beaten CONCACAF Champions League winner Monterrey of Mexico 1-0 on Saturday.