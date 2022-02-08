No. 21 USC rallies in second half to top Pacific

By DOUG PADILLA

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boogie Ellis scored 13 points to help No. 21 Southern California overcome playing without injured star Isaiah Mobley and beat Pacific 74-68. Mobley, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists was out with a non-displaced nose fracture. The Trojans (20-4) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit for the win. USC’s comeback was aided by three 3-pointers from freshman Harrison Hornery, who entered with just five total points in 15 career minutes. Chevez Goodwin and Drew Peterson each had 12 points for the Trojans. Alphonso Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (7-16).