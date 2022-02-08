Skip to Content
West Ham player Kurt Zouma condemned for kicking cat

LONDON (AP) — West Ham defender Kurt Zouma has been condemned by an animal welfare charity for kicking and slapping a cat in a video posted on social media. The 27-year-old France international is seen in the video chasing the animal before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head. Zouma has apologized and West Ham says the matter will be dealt with internally after the video was highlighted by The Sun newspaper. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says “it’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.”

