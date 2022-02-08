Zouma jeered, West Ham beats Watford 1-0 to move 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Kurt Zouma got a first taste of the public outcry over his cat-kicking incident during West Ham’s 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. Jarrod Bowen’s second-half goal secured victory for West Ham, which climbed into fourth place above Manchester United, but the main talking point was the inclusion of Zouma. The France defender was named in the starting lineup despite a video showing him kicking and slapping a cat. West Ham had earlier said it “unreservedly condemns the actions of our player.”