Defending champion Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open. His adversary will be Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year’s title in Buenos Aires. Fifteenth best-ranked player Schwartzman will face a rival that is in the 107th position. Earlier, Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović. Also on Thursday, Italy’s Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez to reach the last eight. The 34-year-old and fourth-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5). Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.