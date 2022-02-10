Michigan takes down No. 3 Purdue 82-58; Dickinson scores 22

By TIM ROBINSON

Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue. Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points — all but two in the first half — and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines. Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue, which saw its six-game winning streak snapped. Purdue, which went into the game shooting 50.8% from the floor, shot only 44%. Michigan made 53% of shots from the floor. The Boilermakers had been making 41% of their 3-pointers but made only 4 as a team in 17 attempts. Dickinson had four 3-pointers for Michigan.