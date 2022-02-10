Westbeld sparks No. 18 Irish women past Miami 69-53

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers on her birthday, Maya Dodson had a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame posted a 69-53 win over Miami. Dodson scored Notre Dame’s first six points of the game and Westbeld had the last eight — with a three-point play and 3-pointer — in a 9-0 run that put the Irish up for good 15-8 late in first quarter. It was 33-22 at the half and Westbeld’s 3 made it 53-33 heading into the fourth. Notre Dame at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. Kelsey Marshall scored 18 points for Miami