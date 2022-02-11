Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Police in Beijing say three people were sentenced to administrative penalties for reselling souvenirs at prices deemed too high. Punishment can include detention, fines and confiscation of goods. Authorities have tried to calm frenzied buying by promising there will be adequate supplies and Olympics souvenirs will be on sale through June.