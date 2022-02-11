DeRozan scores 35, Bulls pull away to beat Wolves 134-122

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and the Chicago Bulls used a big fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122. Tied with Milwaukee and Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls went on a 15-2 run early in the fourth and outscored the Timberwolves 42-31 in the period. DeRozan scored 16 in the final quarter on the way to his fifth straight game with more than 30 points. Anthony Edwards scored 31 for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.